Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$172.00 million for the quarter.

LUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.91.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$11.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.11 and a twelve month high of C$12.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.07.

In related news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

