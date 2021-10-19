Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 581,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,706. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.