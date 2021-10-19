Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.36. 4,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,706. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

