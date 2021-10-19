Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBKDY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Erste Group Bank stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,155. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $23.24.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

