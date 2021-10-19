Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESPR. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of ESPR opened at $8.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $250.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. The business’s revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,182,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 278,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after buying an additional 142,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meditor Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

