ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Down 30.8% in September

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $169.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $553,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

