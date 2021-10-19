ETHERLAND Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (ELAND)

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One ETHERLAND coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ETHERLAND has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ETHERLAND has a market capitalization of $362,315.45 and approximately $1,139.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00041458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.68 or 0.00197555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00090110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

About ETHERLAND

ETHERLAND (CRYPTO:ELAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 70,686,070 coins and its circulating supply is 18,881,105 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling ETHERLAND

