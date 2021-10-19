Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 11,000 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $2,475,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, October 14th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.90, for a total transaction of $5,883,300.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00.

ETSY stock opened at $228.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.49. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.49 and a one year high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Etsy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ETSY shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

