Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post sales of $53.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.40 million and the highest is $64.70 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $21.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $192.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $216.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $294.90 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $314.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Eventbrite by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 191,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 16.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,479,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,789,000 after acquiring an additional 213,374 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eventbrite by 79.2% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth approximately $27,701,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 19.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,209. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.93.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

