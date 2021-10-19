Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Everi alerts:

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,851. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 813,404 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 157,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Everi by 586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 482,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,091. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.