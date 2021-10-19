Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Holdings Boosted by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

EVOJU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

