Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF)

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Siegfried in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $980.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SGFEF stock remained flat at $$912.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $912.00. Siegfried has a 52 week low of $912.00 and a 52 week high of $912.00.

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling liquid dosage forms. It offers contract development and manufacturing services, including process and chemical development, analytical development, pilot manufacturing and scale up, and commercial manufacturing.

