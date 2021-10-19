Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Shares Bought by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Executive Network Partnering worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,415,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 790,200 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 510,526 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 836,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 501,606 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 687,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 387,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,278,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPC opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

