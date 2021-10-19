F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160,970 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 167.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

FNB opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

