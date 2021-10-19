F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $13.82.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in F.N.B. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of F.N.B. worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.