FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Hits New 1-Year High at $419.16

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $419.16 and last traded at $418.68, with a volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $415.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.60.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,371 shares of company stock worth $8,769,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.