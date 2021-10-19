FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,213. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

Get FB Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist lowered their target price on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of FB Financial worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.