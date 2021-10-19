FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,896 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 43,451 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 736.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 10,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $227.98 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

