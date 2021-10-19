Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after acquiring an additional 247,547 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 667,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,601 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,501,000 after acquiring an additional 80,595 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,749,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 277,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $127.05.

