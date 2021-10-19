Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Cut by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.