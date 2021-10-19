Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given a C$13.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.21. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$817,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,634,400.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

