Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the September 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FIORF opened at 0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.07. Fiore Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of 0.06 and a fifty-two week high of 0.26.
About Fiore Cannabis
