First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,843,000 after buying an additional 69,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 58.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,264,000 after buying an additional 191,773 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 144.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 151,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,411,000 after buying an additional 89,635 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 25.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,676,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 81.8% during the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,292,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $856.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $858.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $843.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.22. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $394.00 and a 1 year high of $915.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.95 by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $480.54 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.