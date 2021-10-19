First Foundation Advisors Buys 955 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 68.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Stephens increased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.