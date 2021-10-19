First Foundation Advisors Has $211,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $120.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

