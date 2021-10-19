First Foundation Advisors Has $231,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,760,000 after acquiring an additional 73,685 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,855,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,694,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,047,000 after acquiring an additional 262,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

