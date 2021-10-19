First Foundation Advisors Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $110,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.