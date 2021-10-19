First Foundation Advisors Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

IWO stock opened at $300.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $220.25 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.42 and a 200-day moving average of $300.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

