First Foundation Advisors Sells 15,338 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 25,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

