First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is Running Oak Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Running Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up 3.5% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 574,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in First Republic Bank by 15.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 10.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.42.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $208.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $122.73 and a fifty-two week high of $212.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.