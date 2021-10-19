First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Up 22.5% in September

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNX. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,865 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,929 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after buying an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter.

FNX stock opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.98. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $103.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.372 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

