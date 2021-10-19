First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Up 33.9% in September

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the September 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,781,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,232,000 after buying an additional 654,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 174.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 214,801 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $3,078,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 251,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 163,854 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,374,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

QCLN traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,581. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.56.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.