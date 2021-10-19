First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,070. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

