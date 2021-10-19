Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDL. FMR LLC grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,189. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.23%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

