FLETA Market Capitalization Achieves $12.39 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, FLETA has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $12.39 million and approximately $413,153.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00196067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00089435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

