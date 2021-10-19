FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 65,688 shares.The stock last traded at $20.29 and had previously closed at $20.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

