Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 8.28% of Triumph Group worth $110,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,115,000 after acquiring an additional 557,848 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $9,285,000. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $8,271,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,316,000 after acquiring an additional 443,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 123.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 401,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

TGI opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

