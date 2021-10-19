Fmr LLC Has $101.32 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,862 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $101,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Bank OZK by 323.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 216,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 82.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 171,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 114.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 119,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 113.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 102,960 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

OZK opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 51.33%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

