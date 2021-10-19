Fmr LLC Has $89.47 Million Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,985,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,674,264 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.05% of Verint Systems worth $89,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

