Fmr LLC Has $91.07 Million Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VSE worth $91,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.56. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.14.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

