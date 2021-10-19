Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,632 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.14% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $96,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119,573 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,046 shares of company stock worth $1,002,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

