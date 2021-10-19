Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,173 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.01% of Integer worth $93,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Integer by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 135,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Integer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Integer by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,041,000 after buying an additional 39,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Integer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

