Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744,930 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GoPro worth $107,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,432,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,818,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,779 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,522.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,554 shares of company stock valued at $6,719,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.01 million. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

