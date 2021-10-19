Fmr LLC Sells 1,664,724 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,664,724 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.77% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $97,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $79,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $27,867.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,745 shares of company stock worth $2,601,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

KTOS stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $34.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

