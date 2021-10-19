Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,350,078 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 19,029 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $83,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 72.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $1,306,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $830,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

NYSE:FL opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

