Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.69

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.69 and traded as high as C$2.30. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 25,888 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$226.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 597.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$92.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

