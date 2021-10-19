Forterra (LON:FORT) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of FORT opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £621.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 169.80 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 294.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 289.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.
About Forterra
