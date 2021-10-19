Forterra (LON:FORT) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £621.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 169.80 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 294.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 289.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

