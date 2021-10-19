Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.
NYSE FTS opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. Fortis has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 159,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after purchasing an additional 104,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.