Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

NYSE FTS opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. Fortis has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 159,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after purchasing an additional 104,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

