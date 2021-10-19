Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.68. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 70,236 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSM shares. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 122,346 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,572,000 after buying an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

