Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

